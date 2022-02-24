Pre-paid, app-based cab service at Thiruvananthapuram airport

February 24

App-based cab services have been made available at both the domestic and international terminals of the Adani Group-controlled Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL).

In addition, 318 pre-paid taxis are also available at the airport, a spokesman for the airport said here. App-based cab service has been a long pending demand of passengers. The service is now available round the clock and all preparations have been made to ensure hassle-free service for passengers. The dedicated pre-paid taxi counters too are available round the clock in both the terminals. The minimum parking fees have been fixed at ₹30 for 30 minutes.

Travails of passengers arriving at the airport had shot to the limelight late last year after actor Meera Nair took to social media recounting her nightmare experience. She alleged that that the police was ‘hand in glove’ with the prepaid taxi drivers that narrowed down the passengers’ option to the latter but at exorbitant charges.

Sudharsanan P, Secretary, Airport Taxi Drivers’ and Cleaners’ Association, denied the charge and said the taxis quoted a fare depending on the distance travelled. No extra charge was being levied by members of the union, he added.