President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent for the three recently passed criminal Bills — Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and Bharatiya Saksha (Second) Bill.

With the Presidential assent, these Bills — passed by Parliament on Thursday last— have been enacted into law. The earlier triumvirate of Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act now stand repealed.

These three criminal Bills were essentially aimed at revamping the colonial-era criminal laws, with a focus on enhancing penalties for crimes such as terrorism, lynching, and offences jeopardising national security.

The Bills that repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act will usher in a new era in the criminal justice system, Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Thursday last while replying to a debate in the Upper House of Parliament.

He had also then said that once the new criminal laws are implemented, the entire process from FIR to judgment will be online.

Their implementation will ensure the end of the ‘tareekh-pe-tareek’-era and justice will be delivered in three years, he had said.

Stringent punishment

The new laws provide for stringent punishment for crimes against women and also define organised crime by plugging loopholes.

Also, terrorism has been defined and mob lynching made punishable with capital punishment. Stringent punishment has been prescribed for those who work against the country.

Centre had on December 12 reintroduced the three revised criminal bills in Lok Sabha withdrawing the previous versions introduced in August.

On Thursday last, Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar said, “These three bills which create history have been passed unanimously. They have unshackled the colonial legacy of our criminal jurisprudence that was hurtful to citizens of the country and favoured alien rulers.”

Lok Sabha had passed these three Bills last Wednesday through voice vote.

It maybe recalled that Home Minister Shah had introduced the three criminal law reform Bills in the Monsoon Session, but they were later referred to the Home Affairs’ Standing Committee. Last month, the Standing Committee had submitted its reports on the proposed Bills, suggesting various changes.