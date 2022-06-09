Presidential polls on July 18, announces EC

The Election Commission on Thursday said 16 th presidential election would be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place three days later. The new President will take oath on July 25

A person wanting to contest should have 50 electors as proposers and 50 more as seconders - a cap introduced to keep non-serious candidates away from the polls.

The presidential election will have 4,809 electors, comprising 776 MPs from both the houses of parliament and 4,033 MLAs. A contesting candidate would be required to deposit ₹15,000 as security.

President Ram Nath Kovind, demits office on July 24.

The polls may witness a contest with opposition gearing up to put a joint candidate to ensure that the NDA government does not have a walk through. In last elections too in 2017, the BJP had fielded former Bihar Governor Kovind who had defeated opposition candidate Meira Kumar, a Congress leader and former Lok Sabha speaker. Kovind had polled 702,044 electoral college votes which was 65.65 per cent of the total votes.