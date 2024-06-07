President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. This will be third term for him as the Prime Minister but first time of pure coalition government as BJP along has not majority on its own.

“I have been appointed as the Prime Minister designate. The President asked me to submit the list for Council of Ministers and inform about swearing-in date. I said that June 9, likely at 6 pm, would be better,” Modi said after meeting the President.

Earlier the day, NDA elected Modi as its leader and Prime Minister candidate. Later they informed the President, after which he was formally appointed.