Probe farmer’s death in Haryana, book officials: AIKS

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has demanded a judicial probe on the death of farmer Sushil Kajol, who died in Karnal following a police lathicharge. A delegation of AIKS met the family members of Kajol and said that he had died due to internal injury in police lathicharge and that the police did not allow an autopsy and his body was cremated.
AIKS General Secretary Hannan Mollah told reporters here on Wednesday that Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has no moral authority to remain in power.
“We demand a judicial Inquiry by High Court on the cause of death of Sushil Kajol. The SDM of the area Ayush Sinha whose instructions to police to break the heads of farmers became viral should be booked under IPC 302 and he should be immediately suspended,” Mollah said. He also demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh and government job to the kin of the victim.
AIKS Finance Secretary P Krishnaprasad, who led the delegation, said Kajol’s mother and wife told them that he had injury on his rear head and shoulder, and was under severe pain.
“The police did not allow other farmers to take him to hospital. He died in the night and there was swelling in the face and abdomen with skin turned bluish in colour. His wife told us that her husband was part of the farmers struggle during the last nine months and after his death no police or revenue officers visited the family till the day,” Krishnaprasad said.
“The delegation has come to the conclusion that Sushil Kajol has been murdered due to the internal injury and bleeding due to the severe lathicharge by the Haryana Police. Instead of taking him to hospital and ensure best treatment to save his life, the police did the criminal act of preventing treatment to the victim by not allowing him to get admitted in the hospital,” Mollah said.
The Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Puniya had claimed the death was due to heart attack.
“How can the police state the cause of death without a post mortem? This is a purposeful act to hide truth and protect the culprits. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is shamelessly trying to protect the culprits by not ensuring post mortem after they received the report of death of the farmer activist. He has no moral authority to remain in power,” Mollah added.
