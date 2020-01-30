Protests in Delhi after man fires at students’ rally

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act took a new turn on Thursday as a person, who later identified himself as Rambhak Gopal, fired at the long march of students from Jamia Millia Islamia University. This was followed by a crackdown by the Delhi Police on the ‘human chain’ formed by members of about 120 organisations under the banner of Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Abhiyan (JEJAA).

‘Hate speeches to blame’

The Opposition parties alleged that the firing was a result of the ‘hate speeches’ by top BJP leaders. The Congress said what happened in JMIU was a live manifestation of the spectre of hate and terror which has been perpetrated across the country by the BJP-led Government. “The kind of statements which have been emanating out of the BJP leadership in the Delhi Assembly elections, it seems that they have even dropped the pretence of any civility. Such crass and naked communalism is being perpetrated from the top most echelons of the BJP and this government cannot but be the most eloquent testimony to the manner in which they seek to reduce the social and political discourse in this country to the basest level,” charged Congress spokesman and MP Manish Tewari.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure law and order in the Capital city.

The Left parties too blamed hate speeches for the attack on the protestors. “The hate-speech and call to violence by Union Ministers and BJP leaders — along with the silence of the PM — has led to this shameful outcome. This is the kind of India this Government wants to create,” CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Twitter.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said it was unfortunate that such an incident has taken place on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “The Jamia firing incident is a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise slogan of ‘shoot the traitors’,” Raja said.

Protest intensifies

The city witnessed massive protests after the incident.

The Delhi Police detained activists, including political leaders participating in a human chain protest against the CAA near Raj Ghat. “Amit Shah’s Delhi police prevented the human chain around Raj Ghat which was being held to pay homage at the call of over 100 organisations initiated by JEJAA. Left leaders joined the protest. Hundreds were arrested including Tapan Sen, D Raja who were congregating at different places. Leaders of many other mass organisations, including from CITU, Kisan Sabha and SFI were also arrested. At Raj Ghat itself in spite of arrests some leaders managed to reach and hold the programme,” a statement by the CPI(M) said.

“More than five hundred activists and leaders of students, teachers, workers and civil society groups have been detained by the police. They have been taken to far off places. They are being harassed to give their contact details and are yet to be released by the Delhi police,” the JEJAA said in a statement.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (south-east), Delhi Police, said the Police did not give permission for the students to march to Raj Ghat.

“They were being repeatedly told that the protest should be carried out peacefully. We had barricaded the road just before the Holy Family hospital. Meanwhile, a person was seen in the crowd who waved something which appeared to be a weapon. We have detained him and are interrogating him. One person has also been injured,” Biswal said.