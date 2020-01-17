Punjab Govt set to move resolution against CAA in State Assembly

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
The ruling Congress in Punjab is all set to bring a resolution in the State Assembly on Friday demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, official sources said.
A minister would move a resolution on the second day of the two-day special session of the Assembly urging the Centre to repeal the Act, the sources said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Thursday not ruled out the possibility of bringing a resolution against the amended citizenship law.
“Wait till tomorrow,” Singh had said when asked by reporters if the government will bring in a resolution, on the lines of Kerala, against the Act. The state Congress government had on Tuesday said it will proceed according to the “will of the House” on the issue of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
Singh had recently said his government would not allow the implementation of the “brazenly divisive CAA”. After a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, his colleagues in the ministry had expressed concern over the implications of the “blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA, NRC and NPR.”
“The ministers were of the view that the matter was bound to be raised during the two-day session of the assembly on January 16-17 and it was unanimously decided that the government should accept the will of the House,” an official statement had said.
Singh had said neither he nor the Congress were against granting citizenship to minorities persecuted on the basis of religion but they were completely opposed to the “discrimination in the CAA against certain religious communities, including Muslims”.
The Kerala Assembly had recently passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law, becoming the first state in the country to do so.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...