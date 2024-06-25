Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that he will positively look into his request for the transfer of 2,450 acres of Secunderaband Cantonment land for the state’s development.

CM Revanth Reddy met Defence Minister Singh in the national capital along with eight Congress MPs, also to seek his intervention for having the first Sainik School in the state at Warangal. The Chief Minister brought to the notice of the Defence Minister that the Union Government had already sanctioned the Sainik School for Warangal but the previous regime of TRS did not take any step.

The CM requested the Defence Minister to renew or grant a fresh permit for Warangal Sainik School as the permission granted earlier has expired, state officials stated.

“Rajnath Singh was very positive on requests made by our CM Revanth Reddy during the meeting. He said that politics is different from development and assured to look into the matter,” Congress MP from Bhuvangiri, Chamala Kiran Reddy, who was part of the delegation, told businessline.

The Secunderabad Cantonment land issues were pending since the time of the previous TRS government due to some bottlenecks at the level of the state revenue department, including delay in upgrading land records online and removing encroachment on a part of it, MP Reddy explained. Now all that has been sorted out in our regime, and that’s why the CM wants the matter to be expedited, the MP informed.

According to him, the CM also requested Singh to dissolve the cantonment board and hand over the area and its administration to the local bodies.

The CM brought to the notice of the Defence Minister the utilisation of 2,462 acres of land, owned by the state government, for the Imarat Research Centre (RCI) at Ravirala village. Since the Defence Ministry was using state lands for the RCI, the CM requested Rajnath Singh to transfer 2,450 acres of land for the construction of roads, flyovers and other infrastructure in Hyderabad city as well as surrounding areas, the state officials stated.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to Singh to accept the mutual transfer of land between the state government and the MoD.

However, the MoD had agreed to transfer close to 175 acres of land in the Secunderabad Cantt to the Telangana government for development purposes after former TRS CM K Chandrasekhar Rao met Rajnath Singh on January 5 here. The then Union Culture Minister G Kishen Reddy, a BJP leader who belongs to Telangana, had also thanked PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 2, this year, for this decision.

According to Bhuvangiri MP, the Defence Minister encouraged Congress parliamentarians to feel free to approach him in case they have any work.

Besides Chamala Kiran Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, Nalgonda MP K Raghuveer Reddy, Peddapally MP Gaddam Vamsi and Warrangal MP Kadiyam Kavya were part of the delegation. Rajya Sabha Member Anil Kumar Yadav, Chief Minister’s Special Secretary B. Ajith Reddy are also present during the meeting.