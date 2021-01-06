Ramky Enviro commissions plastic recycling facility at JN Pharma City

Packing batteries with more punch
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd has inaugurated one of South India’s largest plastic recycling facility at JN Pharma City at Paravada, Vishakhapatnam.
After commissioning the plant, Satish Cheeti, CEO, Ramky Reclamation & Recycling Limited, in a statement said, “It is estimated that annually India generates 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste out of which 40 per cent of plastic waste remains untreated. With this launch, we will be able to pre-process and up-cycle industrial plastic waste as well as domestic post-consumer plastic waste into high-quality recycled plastic granules that can be used for manufacturing plastic products and packaging. We are working hard to make sure all the plastic waste is recycled and prevent harm to the environment.”
Spanning over three acres and a capacity to handle 1 tonne/hour of plastics waste, this new facility at Visakhapatnam hosts world-class infrastructure to recycle industrial and domestic plastic wastes.
The facility has capability to performs de-dusting, shredding, two-stage washing, squeezing and granulation. It houses blown-film bag making and bag printing machinery to produce high quality multi-purpose plastic bags such as grocery bags, biomedical bags, garbage bags, etc. which are above 51 microns and comply with SPCB/CPCB norms. These are manufactured in accordance with the ISO 14534:1998 standard guidelines for recycled plastic products.
