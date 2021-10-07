Reliance launches premium retail mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Reliance Industries Ltd has launched its premium retail mall Jio World Drive (JWD) in Mumbai.
Spanning an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity and strategically located in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio World Drive is Mumbai’s newest, vibrant urban hangout. The precinct is home to 72 prominent international and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, Mumbai’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services.
Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Ltd, commented on the opening, “With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set a new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must-visit destination, to create moments of delight for all.”
Unique experiences being at the heart, the precinct will house Reliance’s new food and grocery concept store FreshPik for the discerning and upwardly mobile, uber urban customer. It also launches India’s first flagship anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth - West Elm - and a global-first concept store from Hamleys’ called Hamleys’ Play.
The rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre will be operated by PVR, with a capacity for 290 cars. The precinct will also introduce PVR’s flagship cinema concept, Maison PVR, for the first time in India. The new concept launches with six state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests.
Revealing insights into customer behaviour for creating differentiated experiences, Mehta added, “Our research indicates that customers are ready to step out for unique experiences, in places that are likely to provide more than one sensory experience, and with people they love. And that is exactly what we aim to provide at Jio World Drive.”
Jio World Drive follows international Covid guidelines and safety protocols. Entry is allowed - to everyone who are double vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...