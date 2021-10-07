Reliance launches premium retail mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Ltd has launched its premium retail mall Jio World Drive (JWD) in Mumbai.

Spanning an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity and strategically located in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio World Drive is Mumbai’s newest, vibrant urban hangout. The precinct is home to 72 prominent international and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, Mumbai’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services.

Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Ltd, commented on the opening, “With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set a new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must-visit destination, to create moments of delight for all.”

Unique experiences being at the heart, the precinct will house Reliance’s new food and grocery concept store FreshPik for the discerning and upwardly mobile, uber urban customer. It also launches India’s first flagship anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth - West Elm - and a global-first concept store from Hamleys’ called Hamleys’ Play.

The rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre will be operated by PVR, with a capacity for 290 cars. The precinct will also introduce PVR’s flagship cinema concept, Maison PVR, for the first time in India. The new concept launches with six state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests.

Revealing insights into customer behaviour for creating differentiated experiences, Mehta added, “Our research indicates that customers are ready to step out for unique experiences, in places that are likely to provide more than one sensory experience, and with people they love. And that is exactly what we aim to provide at Jio World Drive.”

Jio World Drive follows international Covid guidelines and safety protocols. Entry is allowed - to everyone who are double vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot.