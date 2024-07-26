The government stand to de-hyphenate from British legacy and symbolism was reflected in President Droupadi Murmu’s move announced on Thursday to rename ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ -- the two important enclosures of the Rashtrapati Bhavan -- as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’ respectively.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan officially stated that President Droupadi Murmu was “pleased to rename” two of their important halls which are part of 340 rooms housed on four floors and spread across roughly 18,580 square metres. The term ‘Durbar’ rooted in Persian refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British, reflecting on the colonial and feudal legacies.

Investiture ceremonies, attended by maharajas and nawabs bedecked in jewellery, would take place in Durbar Hall, described as the heart of Rashtrapati Bhavan, during the British era. Post-Independence also, the Hall has been hosting important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of national awards.

One of the most notable occasions was the swearing-in ceremony in Durbar Hall of Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister of independent India.

“It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra’. The concept of ‘Ganatantra’ is deeply rooted in Indian society since the ancient times, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ an apt name for the venue,” Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said, offering rationale behind the renaming.

While Durbar Hall was integral to the original design of Viceroy House, ‘Ashok Hall’ was originally a ballroom meant for recreation of Britishers. The word ‘Ashok’ connotes someone who is “free from all sufferings” or is “bereft of any sorrow”, Navika Gupta explained. Also, ‘Ashoka’ refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence, he added.

“The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and culture. Renaming ‘Ashoka Hall’ as ‘Ashok Mandap’ brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word ‘Ashok’,” she observed.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the President of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people, the Deputy Press Secretary said. Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people, Gupta stated.

There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos, she pointed out.

When constructed between 1912–29 over a design by architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, it was ‘Viceroy’s House’ and after Independence it became the residence and office of President of India.

Early last year, Mughal Gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex was renamed “Amrit Udyan” – the Garden of Nectar -- to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.