Republic Day 2022: How the State tableaux are selected

India this year is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day commemorating the Indian Constitution which came into effect on January 26, 1950. President of India unfurls the tricolour and pays tribute to the country’s soldiers. Republic Day parade is one of the most significant public events in the capital.

Different states and union territories present their tableaux to Defence Ministry, which are then selected for the parade.

The Defence Ministry is responsible for conducting the Republic Day parade, and the Ministry invites all states and union territories to participate in the Republic Day parade. States and union territories should have to showcase their ideas for the theme chosen. The theme for this year’s Republic Day is “India@75”.

The Defence Ministry also released guidelines for the preparation of Tableaux proposal for participation. Initiatives should include young qualified designers, electronic display walls for a bright display of images and content. Innovative use of LED lighting, moving elements using mechatronics or robots, 3D printing could be used to showcase certain elements, using eco-friendly materials for tableaux, using technologies like AI and Virtual reality among others.

The Selection Process

The tableaux received will be evaluated in a series of meeting with the expert’s committee. The Ministry of Defence constitutes a committee where experts from various fields of arts will be there to help in shortlisting candidates.

In the first phase, the sketch or design of the proposal will be reviewed and scrutinized. Then, the participants will be asked to come up with a three-dimensional model of their proposals, which will be examined again by the committee for final selection.

The final selection will undergo a combination of factors like visual appeal, impact on the masses, idea or theme of tableaux among others. Moreover, the selection process extends over six to seven rounds of meetings on different days.

Tableaux of states that have been rejected:

States react to rejection of their Tableaux

The rejection of Tableaux for the Republic Day parade has created a political storm. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal have said their tableaux have been rejected.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin expressed his concerns that it is “deeply disappointing”

“It is deeply disappointing to note that the tableau of Tamil Nadu depicting V.O.Chidambaranar, Mahakavi Bharathiyar, Rani Velu Nachiyar, and Maruthu Brothers - the renowned freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu - is excluded from the #RepublicDayParade, 2022.”, M K Stalin tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress Party in its official Twitter account has tweeted:

“Ridiculous how the @BJP4India led Central Government repeatedly & systematically INSULTS our history, culture and pride. By rejecting Netaji’s tableau, they have once again laid bare their hypocrisy. ABSOLUTELY UNPARDONABLE.”

The Ministry of Defence is yet to release the list of selected Tableaux for the Republic Day parade.