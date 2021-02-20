National

Revenue Dept officers barred from attending conferences, webinars of non-government entities

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 20, 2021 Published on February 20, 2021

The government has stopped Revenue Department officers from attending conferences, seminars and webinars organised by non-government entities.

“No officer may be allowed to attend conferences/seminars/webinars organised by non-government entities as resource person without the prior permission of the Secretary, Department of Revenue unless it is organized by government agencies,” an order issued by the Department of Revenue said.

Businessline could not independently verify whether similar orders have been issued by other ministries and departments also.

The move comes close on the heels of another order, issued on January 15 asking all government entities, including publicly funded educational institutions and universities, to seek approval of the respective administrative Secretary for organizing any online/virtual international conferences/seminars/training.

