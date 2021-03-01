Revolution needed in food-processing, says PM

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need to bring a food-processing revolution in the country through public-private partnership.
Addressing a webinar on Budget provisions for the farm sector, he highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the Budget for the next fiscal, including increasing the target of agriculture credit to ₹ 16.5 lakh crore from ₹ 15 lakh crore in the current financial year.
He emphasised on effective implementation of the Budget provisions.
Modi said the government has taken various decisions for the benefit of 12 crore small and marginal farmers.
These small and marginal farmers would become the driving force of the rural economy, he added.
With the country's foodgrains production increasing, Modi said, "there is a need for post-harvest revolution or food-processing revolution, and value additions." He said it would have been better if food- processing was given attention 2-3 decades earlier.
Modi said the food-processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
For the food processing revolution, he said, participation of farmers as well as public-private partnerships need to be increased.
The Prime Minister said that public sector has mainly contributed towards R&D in the agriculture sector, and now the time has come to increase private sector's participation in it.
He also stressed that farmers should be given alternatives so that they do not remain limited to growing wheat and paddy.
The country's agriclutre sector must be expanded to global processed food market, he added.
Modi stressed on increasing the number of agro-industries cluster along the villages so that rural population can get employment related to farming. He also talked about the need to encourage agri start-ups, saying they have performed well during the pandemic period.
The Prime Minister also emphasised on establishing network for soil testing at village level and also on accessibility of technology for farmers.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...