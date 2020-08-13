RLDA to undertake commercial development of vacant rail land in Howrah

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, will undertake commercial development of a large land parcel called ‘Salt Golah’ at Howrah on the western banks of the Hooghly river.

Belonging to the Railways, the land parcel covers nearly 89,032 sq meters. The site, as the name suggest, consist of old salt godowns and administrative offices (most of which are in a dilapidated condition).

It is located on a 20-metre-wide road along the Hooghly river 1.5 km from the iconic Howrah Station.

The site is well connected through road and river transport, the RLDA said in a press release.

“Salt Golah, which used to house offices and residence of the Salt Commissioner during British times, is full of dilapidated buildings,” said Ved Prakash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, RLDA.

According to him, the riverfront can be used for commercial ferrying. The development will also boost the tourism, create jobs and enhance prospects of investment in the region.

RLDA has invited bids (online) for engaging marketing and financial consultants for the commercial development of railway land.

The consultant shall be required to carry out valuation for different lease periods ranging from 30-99 years to arrive at the optimum valuation; develop a financial model for the project; market the project and assist RLDA in managing the bidding process.