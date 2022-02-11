Roche, Delhi State Cancer Institute in pact to bolster cancer care

In a bid to improve cancer care in the National Capital, Roche Pharma India and Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) have signed a pact to bolster and close the current gaps in cancer prevention and management across DSCI, Roche Products said Friday in a release.

“Owing to the multidisciplinary nature of care required for cancer management and the growing need for cancer awareness, the government has recognized the need to curb this disease from turning into an epidemic. Public Private Partnership (PPP) models like this enable us to expand our service delivery network by actively encouraging learning, participation and integration with other Delhi government hospitals,” said Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi.

As per the release, DSCI has been nominated by the Delhi government to serve as a ‘role model’ for healthcare by amalgamating the academic skills of the Universities, clinical acumen of the super-specialists, research skills of the international institutions, managerial skills of the corporate world and technology development skills of the industry.

The partnership between Roche and DSCI, for the first three years, will focus on improving access to timely identification and treatment therapies for various cancers through capacity building and mentorship programs for Oncologists at DSCI, the release said.

Currently, the centre receives patients from both Delhi (35 per cent) and adjoining states (65 per cent) to avail free diagnosis and treatment. Annually, about 400,000 new patients seek consultation at DSCI and about 15,000 seek treatment at both East and West branches of DSCI. DSCI administers about 40,000 chemotherapy cycles every year.

“Cancer is emerging as a major public health concern in Delhi. The growing burden of the disease has drawn attention from various government bodies and public health institutions. This partnership is an effort by Delhi government to improve cancer care infrastructure in the state. We are hoping to help our doctors and healthcare workers to better deal with the increasing burden of Cancer and provide better care to the people, says Dr. Kishore Singh Director, Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI)”