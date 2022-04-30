RT-PCR tests no longer required for passengers arriving from Kuwait

India has added Kuwait to the list of countries from where travellers will no longer need to furnish RT-PCR test reports on arrival if they have primary vaccination completion certificates, officials said on Friday.
Passengers arriving in India from Kuwait will only have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal along with their Covid-19 vaccination certificate, they said.
Updated by the Health Ministry on April 29, the list of 108 such countries from where travellers will no longer need to furnish RT-PCR test reports on arrival includes Hong Kong, Canada, Iraq, Switzerland, the UK, Ukraine, the USA, Singapore, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Published on
April 30, 2022
