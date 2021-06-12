SAD, BSP enter alliance in Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced its alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections on Saturday.

The BSP will contest 20 seats in the 117-seat Assembly, while the SAD will contest 90 seats. This was announced in Chandigarh by SAD president and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra.

In 2017, the BJP had contested 20 seats in an alliance with the SAD. The SAD came out of the NDA and severed ties with the BJP after the passage of three farm laws.

Badal said the alliance will open a new chapter in the State. “It’s a new day in Punjab politics, SAD and BSP to fight the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections and future elections together,” he said in Chandigarh.

Punjab has a large number of Dalit votes and BSP has pockets in almost every areas in the State. The SAD hopes that an alliance with the BSP will be beneficial to fill the gap created by the exit of BJP.