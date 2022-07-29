Sanjeevini-KSRLPS and Meesho sign MoU to empower 2,500 SHGs

Sanjeevini–Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (KSRLPS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the e-commerce platform Meesho to empower 2,500 self-help groups in the State.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, said, “The state government has launched the `Saamarthya’ project and it will be taken up on an end-to-end route”. He welcomed the efforts of Meesho and Canara Bank for joining hands with the government’s initiative to empower rural women.

The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood is providing assistance to self-help groups under the `Elevate Scheme’ with the support of the Central Government’s `Livelihood’ programmes.

“Over the years, Meesho has supported and empowered millions of women entrepreneurs, and the partnership will take our efforts forward in that direction. Karnataka is home to several MSMEs having the potential to grow their business online. We will provide these self-help groups with all the tools and guidance they need to succeed in the digital world,” said Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho.

Programmes need to be scaled up and managed at the micro level. Specific schemes for the self-employment of women should be identified in each Gram Panchayat and the DPR should be prepared. This can make a huge difference in the lives of women. The government will provide the necessary assistance and cooperation in this regard, the Chief Minister added.

Minister for IT-BT, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Ministers - Araga Jnanendra, B.A. Basavaraj, B. Sriramulu; National Livelihood Mission Director-Manjushree; N, Meesho Founder -Vidit Athreya were present at the event.