Sasikala released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

Sasikala supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans and distributed sweets in celebration

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was formally released from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities.

The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara here for four years since February 2017 in connection with the ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case.

A huge crowd of Sasikala supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration.

