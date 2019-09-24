Satara LS election on Oct 21, along with Maha polls

The Satara Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra will face polls on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 24, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

This means that the constituency will go to polls and have its votes counted along with the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly; 90 seats in Haryana; and the 64 by-polls for various State Assemblies, including those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The Commission announced the schedule for the Satara constituency after the Bombay High Court decided on an election petition. The by-poll was necessitated after Nationalist Congress Party leader and the sitting MP resigned within months of being elected and joined the BJP.

In a statement, the Commission said it has decided to use electronic voting machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT) in all the polling stations in Satara.