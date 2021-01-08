Second dry run for Covid vaccination begins in Delhi

A second dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Delhi is being conducted across several districts of the national capital on Friday, officials said. The districts include South Delhi, South East Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi.

The first dry run for Covid vaccination was held in Delhi on January 2 at three sites — GTB Hospital, Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.

City Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said Covid-19 vaccine would be provided to the people of Delhi for free once it arrives and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party government had made all preparations for the vaccination drive.

The officials said 10 vaccination centres have been chosen in South Delhi for the dry run, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdarjung Hospital, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital and Pushpwati Singhania Hospital and Research Institute.

In South East district, 19 sites have been chosen across three sub-divisions. The sites include Batra Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Escorts Hospital, the National Heart Institute, Holy Family Hospital, Apollo Hospital and the MCW Gautampuri.

In North West district, the 12 sites chosen for the exercise include Max Hospital and Fortis Hospital, both at Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital and the BSA Hospital, the officials said.

Four sites have been chosen in New Delhi district, including the Northern Railway central hospital and Fortis hospital, Vasant Kunj.

India’s drugs regulator has approved Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

It paves the way for the rollout of at least two vaccines in the country in the coming days.

A total of 1,000 vaccination centres will be set up in Delhi, of which about 600 will be set up in the first phase.

At every vaccination centre, there will be multiple booths, each to take a maximum of 100 people, the officials said.