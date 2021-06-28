‘Second wave can resurge if people flout Covid norms’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the State government is ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily if vaccines are made available. He warned that the second wave would bounce back if people continue to flout the Covid-19 norms.

Thackeray was speaking at a function to hand over a dedicated Covid Jumbo hospital at Malad set up by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to Mumbai civic body. He said that the number of vaccines coming to Maharashtra has increased.

But the State has the capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily and would expedite the vaccination drive once vaccines are available.

“Some might ask why we are still setting up new Covid hospitals. It is true that we have handled the second wave and shortage of oxygen and medicines The second wave is now stable, but it has not ended. While predicting the third wave, we must remember that the second wave might bounce back” said Thackeray. He added that Delta Plus variant has not yet spread much in the State while Delta variant still prevails in some parts. Thackeray warned people if Covid-19 norms are not followed, number of patients might rise again.