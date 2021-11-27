Send Bill to exempt TN from NEET to President Kovind: Stalin urges Governor RN Ravi

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, urged Governor RN Ravi to forward a Bill, passed by the State Assembly to exempt the State from the ambit of NEET and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks, to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.
Stalin called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here and requested him to immediately send the Bill to Kovind so as to get expeditious Presidential assent for it.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and top government officials, an official release here said.
Referring to the meeting between Ravi and Stalin, a Raj Bhavan release also cited discussions on rain and Covid-19 pandemic related initiatives taken up by the government.
After it assumed power in May this year, the DMK government got the Bill passed in the backdrop of a Salem-based medical aspirant’s death by suicide. On September 13, 2021, the State Assembly passed the TN Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021.
The Bill, referring to recommendations of a high-level committee, led by Justice AK Rajan, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, said it is to dispense with the requirement of NEET for admission to UG Medical courses. The NEET is not a fair or equitable method of admission since it favoured the rich and elite sections of society, according to the Bill's preamble.
Social groups mostly affected due to NEET were the students of Tamil medium, having rural background of government schools, those having parental income of less than ₹2.5 lakh per annum and the socially depressed and disadvantaged groups like the Most Backward Classes, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per the statement of objects of the Bill that quoted the findings of the panel.
The Bill is also to protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated and bring them to the mainstream of medical and dental education and ensure a robust public health care infrastructure across the state, particularly in the rural areas.
The panel had concluded that if NEET continued for a few more years, the health care system of Tamil Nadu would be very badly affected and there may not be enough doctors for postings in Primary Health Centres or State-run hospitals and that the rural and urban poor may not be able to join the medical courses.
Barring the BJP, all other parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET and this issue became politically sensitive over the years following deaths by suicide of over a dozen medical aspirants.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...