National

Senior EC official in TN, Puducherry beginning Monday to oversee poll preparations

"PTI" New Delhi | Updated on December 20, 2020 Published on December 20, 2020

As part of its preparations to hold assembly elections in five States in mid-2021, the Election Commission is sending a senior official to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry beginning Monday.

EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha will be in Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday, and Puducherry on Wednesday to oversee advanced preparations and meet officials, sources said on Sunday.

Before the chief election commissioner and fellow commissioners visit a state, senior EC functionaries take stock of basic preparations, including electoral rolls. This time, preparations for holding polls amid the coronavirus pandemic would also be assessed.

Last week, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain was in West Bengal to oversee similar preparations.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are coming to an end between May and June next year and polls are likely to take place in April-June.

The political scene in Tamil Nadu, which has been traditionally dominated by the two Dravidian parties, has become a lot more interesting after Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth announced his decision to launch his party to fight the polls.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 20, 2020
Puducherry
Tamil Nadu
regional elections
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.