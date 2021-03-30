Serum Institute gets DCGI approval to extend shelf-life of Covid vaccine

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Serum Institute of India (SII) has got the Drug Controller General of India’s go-ahead to increase the shelf-life of its Covid-19 vaccines from six to nine months.
SII makes and supplies the AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity vaccine in several low- and middle-income countries, and the increased shelf-life comes at a time when there is pressure on supplies of the vaccine.
The approval to increase the shelf-life period was received in February, a person familiar with the development told Business Line. It comes on the back of fresh data on the stability of the vaccine over a longer period, the person said. This would be reviewed again in about three months, and depending on the data, the company could approach the DCGI to extend the shelf-life for a year, the person added.
Recently, reports from South Africa had indicated concern over vaccine stocks facing expiry. The latest development gives a fresh insight on the product that is the same, even as its labelling is now being changed to reflect the extended shelf-life.
