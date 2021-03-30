National

Serum Institute gets DCGI approval to extend shelf-life of Covid vaccine

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on March 30, 2021

Serum Institute of India (SII) has got the Drug Controller General of India’s go-ahead to increase the shelf-life of its Covid-19 vaccines from six to nine months.

SII makes and supplies the AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity vaccine in several low- and middle-income countries, and the increased shelf-life comes at a time when there is pressure on supplies of the vaccine.

The approval to increase the shelf-life period was received in February, a person familiar with the development told Business Line. It comes on the back of fresh data on the stability of the vaccine over a longer period, the person said. This would be reviewed again in about three months, and depending on the data, the company could approach the DCGI to extend the shelf-life for a year, the person added.

Recently, reports from South Africa had indicated concern over vaccine stocks facing expiry. The latest development gives a fresh insight on the product that is the same, even as its labelling is now being changed to reflect the extended shelf-life.

Published on March 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
regulatory bodies and rulings (commercial)
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.