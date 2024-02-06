The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has appealed to the Telangana Government to consider setting 4-5 comprehensive logistics parks in trade and export hubs in different parts of the State.

As the Congress Government gets ready to present its maiden Budget for the financial year 2024-25, the CII also asked the Government to prepare a roadmap with a detailed strategy for transition to renewable energy and clean energy in the state.

Wishlist submitted

Submitting its wishlist to the State’s Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the CII wanted the government to factor in green building norms and other green measures in all the upcoming projects, including the Pharma City.

“There is an immediate need to to provide timely access to incentives and subsidies for the micro, small and medium enterprises to help them compete more effectively in the market,” C Shekar Reddy, Chairman of CII (Telangana), said.

“By introducing incentives for export-oriented activities and establishing exclusive industrial parks for MSMEs at affordable rates, we can stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance the global competitiveness of the manufacturing enterprises in the State,” he said.

Data-driven Agriculture

He said the State should take the lead to give a boost to data-driven agriculture, integrating technologies like precision agriculture and smart weather forecasting to enhance efficiency and resilience in agriculture.

The CII asked the Government to offer incentives and subsidies to farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to purchase drones.

The CII said there was an urgent need to upskill the youth. “We recommend the introduction of a mandatory internship programme for students in the manufacturing sector. This internship, spanning 1 or 2 semesters, would provide students with invaluable real-world experience and bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills,” he said.