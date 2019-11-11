Shiv Sena minister Arvind Sawant to quit Modi government

Union Heavy Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Monday announced his decision to quit the NDA government at the Centre. The Sena’s lone minister minister in the Modi Cabinet took to Twitter to announce his decision, a day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited his party to stake claim to form government in the state.

“The Shiv Sena’s stand is of truth. Why should I stay in atmosphere of falsehood in Delhi? I am resigning as Union minister and will speak at a press conference in Delhi at 11 am,” Sawant tweeted.

लोकसभा निवडणुकी आधी जागा वाटप आणि सत्ता वाटपाचा एक फॉर्म्युला ठरला होता. दोघांना तो मान्य होता.आता हा फॉर्म्युला नाकारून शिवसेनेला खोटे ठरवण्याचा प्रकार धक्कादायक तसेच महाराष्ट्राच्या स्वाभीमानास कलंक लावणारा आहे. खोटेपणाचा कळस करत महाराष्ट्रात भाजपाने फारकत घेतलीच आहे.. 1/2 — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019 शिवसेनेची बाजू सत्याची आहे. अशा खोट्या वातावरणात दिल्लीतील सरकार मध्ये तरी का रहायचे?

आणि म्हणूनच मी केंद्रीय मंत्री पदाचा राजीनामा देत आहे. या संदर्भात आज सकाळी ११.०० वा. दिल्ली येथे मी पत्रकार परिषद (Press Conference) घेणार आहे. — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019

He said before the Lok Sabha polls, a formula was worked out about sharing of power and seat. Both the Shiv Sena and the BJP agreed to it. “But now, it is shocking that the decision arrived at is being denied and the Shiv Sena is being projected as not speaking truth. This is shocking. This is a blot on the state’s pride. The BJP has parted ways by crossing limits of falsehood,” he said in another tweet.

Hours after the BJP declined to form government in Maharashtra on Sunday, the governor asked the Shiv Sena to “indicate the willingness and ability” of the party to stake claim.

The Sena, which is the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim to form government. While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party on Sunday said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.