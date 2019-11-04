Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut to meet Maharashtra Governor today

Shiv Sena MP and party's spokesman Sanjay Raut is expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by 5 PM today for discussing the government formation in State. He said that his party has the backing of 170 to 175 MLAs.

Since October 29 the talks between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena has slowed down as it has insisted on '50:50 formula', whereby a Shiv Sena’s MLA will hold the Chief Minister’s post for two and a half years. But the BJP, which wants a full five year term for the incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was not willing to accept this demand.

For claiming power and forming a government in Maharashtra, support of 145 MLAs is needed.

On Sunday, Raut had claimed that that 170 MLAs are supporting the Shiv Sena and that the number could even increase to 175. However, he did not say who was supporting his party. Shiv Sena on its own has 56 elected MLAs and has support of 3 independent MLAs.

Parties such as Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are making contradictory statements regarding their role in government formation. For forming a non-BJP government in the state, the support of the Congress and the NCP is paramount.

NCP's senior leader, Ajit Pawar had said that given the simple majority of BJP and Shiv Sena in the assembly, they should form the power, while NCP will sit in the opposition. However, Sharad Pawar is meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi today for government formation in Maharashtra.