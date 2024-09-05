Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, in the day, sharing details of his aerial survey, Chouhan said: "Today, I will visit Vijayawada and other flood-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh and will talk to the brothers, sisters, and farmers there. I will also hold a meeting with officials in Vijayawada to assess the damage caused in the flood-affected areas."

On the second day, Chouhan will visit Khammam district in Telangana and other affected regions. Chouhan will be accompanied by a team from the Agriculture Ministry.

"Our officials will hold meetings with state government officials to assess crop damage," he said, adding that the Central Government is closely monitoring the situation.

"In this hour of crisis, the Central Government stands fully with the people of the flood-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and will provide all possible help to them in overcoming the crisis," Chouhan assured.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacting with flood-affected people of Vijayawada on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced on Wednesday that drones are being used to provide food and water to flood-affected areas in the state. He also donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

"Drones are being operated to supply food and water in flood-affected areas. Yesterday, I announced a donation of 1 crore rupees to the CM Relief Fund," Kalyan said.

He added that 19 people have died, 200 animals were found dead, and over 600,000 people have been evacuated. Heavy rains have particularly affected Krishna and Guntur districts, damaging roads and waterlogging 129 hectares of land.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu urged the public to support flood relief efforts, saying, "We have supplied enough food and transportation. Everything is available now."

The state has received help from the central government, with 30 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and helicopters assisting in rescue operations. Over 2.3 lakh food packets, 2.5 lakh milk packets, and 5 lakh water bottles have been distributed.