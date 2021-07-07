Shobha Karandlaje: From a Karyakarta to a Central minister

The second time Member of Parliament from the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, Shobha Karandlaje, who was inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, has held several positions, both in BJP and in the Karnataka government earlier.

Born on October 23, 1966 to late Monappa Gowda and Poovakka in a small village called Charvaka in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, Shobha Karandlaje completed her BA from St Philomina College in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district. She has a Master’s degree in Social Work from Mangalore University, and MA in Sociology from Mysuru University.

She joined the Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a very early age, and became one of the many full-time volunteers of the Sangh Parivar. Her role in RSS helped her in providing a foundation in political career. She is one of the Karnataka BJP leaders known for her Hindutva views.

Political career

Her political career began as the General Secretary of Udupi District BJP Mahila Morcha in 1996. Later she was made the General Secretary of Karnataka Mahila Morcha.

In 2004, she was elected as an MLC in Karnataka. In 2008, she was elected as an MLA from Yeswanthpur in Bengaluru, and was appointed as the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (May 2008 – November 2009) in the then BJP government in Karnataka. During her tenure, the Ministry of RDPR was awarded as no. 1State in India in Rural Development and Panchayath Raj. Karandlaje was instrumental in bringing an additional grant of ₹800 crore for the road development from the Central government; and an additional grant of ₹1200 crore from the World Bank for providing drinking water for rural areas.

In 2010, Karandlaje was entrusted with the Ministry for Energy in the Karnataka government. She had the additional charge of the Ministry of Food and Civil Supplies Department in the State government.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, she won from the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka by a margin of margin of 1.81 lakh votes.

She won the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 3.49 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This was the highest margin ever acquired by a female candidate in Karnataka.