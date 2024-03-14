Allowed by the Centre, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday held a protest in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, which is witness to many historic movements of independent India including the Anna Hazare-led protest against the UPA government. The Delhi Police, under the direct control of the Centre, on March 12 denied permission to the other faction of SKM to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar citing traffic, law and order issues.

Farmers in large numbers started gathering from early in the morning after reaching through trains in overnight journey from distant places. Named a “Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat” the protest is being organised by different organisations including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) led by Tikait brothers as well as several farmer and worker outfits affiliated with Left parties. Also, influential farmer unions of Punjab and Haryana are also participating in the day-long protest.

The SKM, was formed as an umbrella body of several farmer organisations to lead the protest against the controversial three farm laws which were repealed after one year of protest. A resolution is likely to be passed at the “Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat” to intensify the fight against the Centre’s policies. Farmers were seen raising slogans against the Centre at the venue.

One thing was very clear that all the farmers are aware of the key demand – legal guarantee for MSP. Manjit Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Ludhiana district who arrived on Wednesday night, said that farmers failed to understand why the government was not accepting the demand when it will not have any financial implications as traders will be asked to pay at least the MSP.

However, farmers who have reached for the protest are also very articulate and speak on the line to which their affiliated organisation takes the stand for any issue. For instance, a group of farmers demanded murder case should be filed against the union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra, alias Teni, for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident of October 2021. Mishra’s son, currently on bail, is facing the case for allegedly causing death to some farmers by his jeep.

The organisers have made arrangement for the stay of the farmers at different Gurudwaras. Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid the roads leading to central Delhi in view of the farmers’ gathering. The Delhi Police is said to have given permission to the farmers to hold the event on the condition that there would not be a gathering of more than 5,000 people.

On the other hand, the SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which are stuck on Punjab-Haryana border at two points as Haryana Police has prevented them from using the highways in its territory to reach Delhi via tractors. “It is a clear intention of the government to divide the farmer organisations by allowing one group and not allowing the other,” said a farmer leader of KMM.

“We understand the design of the government and will not blame the SKM for securing the permission. However, the main difference on issue of participation in electoral politics is yet to be reconciled between both the groups. The SKM (non-political) and KMM on Wednesday announced a detail plan of action starting from March 15.

Apart from legal guarantee of MSP, farmers have been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation for fixing MSPs at 50 per cent over and above C2 (comprehensive) costs of production (including imputed costs of own land), and unconditional pension for farmers above 60 years of age and complete debt-waiver of farm loan.