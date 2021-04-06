National

Skoda Auto begins production of fourth generation Octavia

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 06, 2021

09_skoda

First rolled out in 2001, the latest edition of the executive sedan Octavia will be launched in the domestic market later this month

Czech car maker Skoda Auto has commenced production of its fourth generation Octavia sedan at its Aurangabad manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

First rolled out in 2001, the latest edition of the executive sedan Octavia is set to be launched in the domestic market later this month, Skoda Auto India said.

Also read: Skoda’s new compact SUV could be its kingmaker

“With the commencement of production, we also commit to a stronger product portfolio as we look to grow our presence in India, in line with our laser sharp focus on customer centricity,” said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

“We are also rapidly growing our network presence and have introduced several initiatives to ensure an unmatched ownership experience,” he added.

Published on April 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

sedans
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.