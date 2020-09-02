Smart cities in Maharashtra in the dark on air pollution management: Survey

The survey conducted by Pune-based Parisar has revealed that cities in Maharashtra that are part of the Smart City Mission have fitted air sensors, but there is no clarity on how the data generated will be used. The survey also found that while it is mandatory for each city to report on air quality, there was no logic as to why certain projects have been proposed and to what extent they would help improve air quality.

The report, ‘Clearing the Haze: An Analysis of Air Quality Management in Six Smart Cities in Maharashtra’, is based on a study done in six non-attainment smart cities of Maharashtra – Aurangabad, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur, and Thane.

National Clean Air Programme

The study found that poor convergence was found between the city AQ action plans made under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Smart Cities Mission. While it was announced that the mission would be used to leverage the NCAP in the 43 non-attainment Smart Cities, the analysis shows that this goal has not been achieved.

Parisar recently hosted an online event for the release of its report. The event was attended by Smart Cities Mission Director, Kunal Kumar, along with officials from the cities.

Kumar, while addressing the event, said it is crucial to understand that cities and their issues are governed by a continuum and the city’s life cycle and the stage of development they are in currently. He said that Smart Cities are not made in one or two years. To make cities better, he emphasized on being open to criticism, collaborative in approach, and to develop best practices through action, instead of blindly following best practices from elsewhere.