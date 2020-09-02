Smart cities in Maharashtra in the dark on air pollution management: Survey

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The survey conducted by Pune-based Parisar has revealed that cities in Maharashtra that are part of the Smart City Mission have fitted air sensors, but there is no clarity on how the data generated will be used. The survey also found that while it is mandatory for each city to report on air quality, there was no logic as to why certain projects have been proposed and to what extent they would help improve air quality.
The report, ‘Clearing the Haze: An Analysis of Air Quality Management in Six Smart Cities in Maharashtra’, is based on a study done in six non-attainment smart cities of Maharashtra – Aurangabad, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur, and Thane.
The study found that poor convergence was found between the city AQ action plans made under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Smart Cities Mission. While it was announced that the mission would be used to leverage the NCAP in the 43 non-attainment Smart Cities, the analysis shows that this goal has not been achieved.
Parisar recently hosted an online event for the release of its report. The event was attended by Smart Cities Mission Director, Kunal Kumar, along with officials from the cities.
Kumar, while addressing the event, said it is crucial to understand that cities and their issues are governed by a continuum and the city’s life cycle and the stage of development they are in currently. He said that Smart Cities are not made in one or two years. To make cities better, he emphasized on being open to criticism, collaborative in approach, and to develop best practices through action, instead of blindly following best practices from elsewhere.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...