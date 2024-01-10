A solid set of preparations is in place for parliamentary elections 2024, according to Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.

“Andhra is the first state visit to review and consult stakeholders for what more needs to be done,’‘ Kumar said after reviewing the preparations for elections in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Poll preparedness

The Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated a review of poll preparedness for the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha 2024 with Andhra Pradesh.

Kumar promised all stakeholders the best possible electoral experience in 2024, truly befitting the largest democracy of the world.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Parliamentary Constituencies (General: 20; ST: 01 and SC:04) while there are 175 Assembly Constituencies.

The total electors in the State are 4.07 crore consisting of 1.99 crore male and 2.07 crore females apart from others such as transgenders (3,486), according to ECI data. The Final electoral roll will be published on Jan 22,2024).

Today, the CEC concluded a review of election preparedness in the State.

