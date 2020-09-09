Soon, street vendors will be able to transact online: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government will bring out an online platform to enable street vendors in digital transactions.

The Prime Minister held a virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendors’ Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh.

He said that a scheme is being prepared to provide an online platform for street food vendors. “This means, they will be able to make online delivery like big restaurants. Efforts are being made to provide this kind of facility,” he added.

Modi said that the use of digital payment has increased during the past 3-4 years and its importance is also being realised during the Covid-19 pandemic as customers avoid using cash.

He urged street food vendors to use digital payment methods more and also said that representatives of banks and other such organisations will reach out to them providing them QR codes.

A start in Madhya Pradesh

The government had launched PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1, to support poor street vendors, impacted by the pandemic, to resume livelihood activities. Over 4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors for over ₹140 crore, an official statement added.

While interacting with street vendors, the Prime Minister praised their efforts to bounce back and appreciated their self-confidence, perseverance and hard work.

He said that the government has been working towards obliterating the difficulties faced by the poor and the lower middle class, due to the lockdown and the impact of the pandemic and the PM SVANidhi Scheme is one of the steps in this direction.

“This scheme helps people to start afresh and get easy capital. For the first time, a network of millions of street vendors has been truly connected to the system, they have got an identity,” he added.

He added that the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Scheme would also get access to government schemes such as the Ujjwala gas scheme, Ayushman Bharat on priority basis.

The Prime Minister asked the street vendors to maintain cleanliness and follow all the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to grow their business.