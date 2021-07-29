Srisailam dam fills up, cheers up AP, Telangana

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Heavy rain in the catchment areas of Krishna river, leading to copious inflows, has filled up several major dams along its course, including the Srisailam dam, bringing cheer to Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Barely weeks ago both States were warring over the sharing of water and power generation, alleging loss of water resources and exploring various options to resolve the water issue. The flooding water has filled up the dam, and water is now being let out by lifting all the 10 crest gates downstream to Nagarjunsagar, the other major dam.
Both State power utilities are now busy generating power from their hydel power units located on the left and right bank of the river at the dam.
Remarkably, in less than a week, the dam with a full reservoir level of 885 feet and storage capacity of 215.8 tmc is brimming and the irrigation authorities were forced to lift two crest gates on Wednesday, following it up with five gates on Thursday morning and later three other gates, thereby releasing water from all 10 crest gates.
After nearly 13 years, all crest gates of the dam have been lifted in July month itself, which augurs well for the other mega dam of Nagarjunasagar with a total storage capacity of 312 tmc and full reservoir level of 590 feet. The dam has water at 543.5 feet, according to Reservoir Storage Monitoring System.
The Srisailam dam is now getting about 4.3 lakh cusecs of water and is discharging about 1.4 lakh cusecs through crest gates and water use in the left and right bank power houses.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...