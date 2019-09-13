Stop eviction of lakhs of tribal families: Brinda Karat tells Centre

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat has written to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar urging him to stop the eviction of lakhs of tribal families, who have been ‘wrongfully denied their rights’ under the Forests Rights Act.
Drawing the Minister’s attention to an ongoing petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Forest Rights Act, she said the Environment Ministry, despite being the main respondent, is not sending a senior legal representative to defend the law. “Yesterday (Thursday), while taking up the case, the Court specifically asked whether the Solicitor General was present, but he was conspicuous by his absence. There was no one to argue against the fresh applications moved by the petitioners against the interests of lakhs of tribal communities who are forest dwellers,” she said in the letter.
Citing the February orders of the Supreme Court for the eviction of tribal families, she said that insecurity and vulnerability haunts tribal communities.
“On that crucial date, too, the Solicitor General and, indeed, all senior counsel were missing. You will understand why after yesterday’s court hearing, there is uneasiness that the absence of top law officials is not coincidence but connivance.
“This feeling gets strengthened when it is known that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had specifically written to the people concerned to ensure the presence of the SG,” she said.
“The next date of hearing is fixed for November 26. I hope you will personally give it some attention so as to take corrective measures,” she added.
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports