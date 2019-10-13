National

Striking TSRTC driver immolates self, dies

Our Bureau | Updated on October 13, 2019 Published on October 13, 2019

Hyderabad, October 13

D Srinivas Reddy, a driver with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), has succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday.

The driver, who was attached to the Khammam Depot of the public transport utility, immolated himself on Saturday, worried over the developments in the last week about the strike.

He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital at Kanchanbagh here with about 80 per cent injuries.

Thousands of employees of the RTC had a begun strike on October 5, demanding merger of the corporation with the Government, pay revision, filling up of vacancies and replenishment of the bus fleet.

Published on October 13, 2019
Telangana
road transport
strike
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 8