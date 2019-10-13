Striking TSRTC driver immolates self, dies

Hyderabad, October 13

D Srinivas Reddy, a driver with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), has succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday.

The driver, who was attached to the Khammam Depot of the public transport utility, immolated himself on Saturday, worried over the developments in the last week about the strike.

He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital at Kanchanbagh here with about 80 per cent injuries.

Thousands of employees of the RTC had a begun strike on October 5, demanding merger of the corporation with the Government, pay revision, filling up of vacancies and replenishment of the bus fleet.