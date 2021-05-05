Submit a ‘comprehensive plan’ for oxygen supply to Delhi: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Centre to burn the midnight oil and prepare a “comprehensive plan” for the supply of 700 tonnes of life-saving oxygen to Delhi daily.

The plan, which has to be handed over to the court in the form of a tabulated chart on Thursday, should identify the sources of supply to Delhi, as also the transport and logistical arrangements, including distribution points for oxygen.

A Special Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, in a special sitting, said the lack of oxygen is causing “tremendous anxiety” in the National Capital.

The court orally urged Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta to comply with its April 30 order and ensure that Delhi receives 700 tonnes oxygen by Wednesday night. According to the Centre, Delhi has received 351 tonnes of oxygen till noon.

HC order stayed

The Bench, however, stayed a Delhi High Court order initiating contempt action against the Centre’s officers for the continued short supply of oxygen to Delhi.

“Hauling officers up for contempt will not bring oxygen to Delhi,” Justice Chandrachud reasoned.

“Contempt is when something is done absolutely wilfully... This is a national crisis, nobody can say that the Centre has not done anything... But still what is your plan for distribution and assessment of requirement of oxygen,” Justice Shah asked Mehta.

The court asked the Centre and the Delhi government officials to get the help of the Maharashtra government and consult with the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, especially its Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal. The court asked the Centre to take a leaf from Maharashtra’s successful management of oxygen supply, creation of storage tanks, etc, when the active caseload in Mumbai was hitting 92,000 .

Mehta agreed there was nothing wrong for the Centre to consult the municipal body.

The court asked why the Centre and Delhi government did not devise a mechanism to tell the people “upfront and on a transparent basis that there will be so much allocation of oxygen today, so much distribution, this is the availability of tankers and this is when the oxygen train will arrive... Please publicise. Let people know”.

Justice Chandrachud said the “...Tell us about the logistics so that we can help... How much is being allocated and supplied in real time? Lack of oxygen is causing tremendous anxiety. People are unable to get cylinders...”

The Solicitor-General submitted that “We have stopped industrial use of oxygen, philanthropists have come forward... 9,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen is available for use now... Question is how to divide this among States.”

Mehta said the Centre had formed an expert panel of VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog; Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director; DG ICMR and DGHS for computing the oxygen requirement on a pan- India basis.

But the court found the expert panel’s “formula” to determine the allocation of oxygen to States quite “unscientific”. It termed the methodology a “rough-and-ready formula” by which oxygen allocation to States is solely made on the basis of the number of ICU and non-ICU beds. The court called it an ‘oxygen-for-bed’ formula.

“The rough-and-ready methodology or formula of oxygen-for-bed does not work. The situation is dynamic and evolving... Your formula may be bonafide, but you need to do it more scientifically. Allocation of oxygen according to the number of ICU and non-ICU beds is not sound. There are people without beds in need of oxygen... Besides, different States will peak at different point of time. Resources have to be diverted... There should be a broad-based expert committee on allocation of oxygen to States,” Justice Chandrachud said, asking the lawyers to come up with names for such a panel.

Four dimensions

The Bench said there were “four dimensions” to the oxygen supply and distribution problem in India.

One, a formula to compute the requirement of oxygen to different States. “It is necessary to look at this issue afresh,” the court said.

Two, the optimal use of resources. “Resources like oxygen need to be managed and used optimally. Mumbai managed with 275 MT of liquid medical oxygen even when the active caseload was 92000. So handling and storage aspects of oxygen in Delhi need to be taken care of,” Justice Chandrachud pointed out.

Three, there is a need to create a buffer-stock for Delhi.

Additional Secretary, MHA, Piyush Goyal, said a quantity of 140 tonnes of oxygen has been imported and has arrived at Delhi from Mundra.

To this, Justice Chandrachud asked him whether a steady import stream of oxygen could be ensured till the domestic supply was settled and there were buffer stocks.

Four, modalities have to be put in place in Delhi to optimise the use and storage of oxygen from May 5 to May 10, the next date of hearing. On this, the court asked the Delhi and Central officials to consult with the Maharashtra government without delay and “derive some learning about the modalities to be followed”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre called for a “proper audit” by an independent committee comprising of officers from GNCTD, Centre, experts from hospitals in Delhi, private hospitals on oxygen allocation, supply and distribution.

He said simply increasing allocation of oxygen to 700 tonnes may affect the supply to other parts of the country. He said there were reports that oxygen demand in Delhi may increase to 970 tonnes in the coming days. So, a proper audit was required.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi, said there has been “substantial increase in oxygen allocation” in the National Capital.

Mehra said that from midnight to midnight, Delhi had got 431.26 MT of oxygen on April 28; the National Capital got 409.38 tonnes on April 29; Delhi received 324.63 tonnes on April 30; on May 1 it was 422.04 tonnes; May 2 it was 447.594 tonnes; May 3 it was 433.09 tonnes; and on May 4 the oxygen received was 555.01 tonnes.

“But people are dying because of want of oxygen, how to get it to them?” Justice Shah asked.