Suspended flights to Oman, Saudi Arabia: Air India offers one-time rescheduling

With the government directive to suspend flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia till December 29, Air India is offering passengers booked to travel during this period a one-time free rescheduling of their bookings.

In a tweet, the airline said the rescheduled travel can be completed till December 31, 2021.

The tweet adds that all penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation and re-routing will be waived for bookings made till December 31 this year.

Air India and Air India Express are among the airlines that fly between India and Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the Oman Supreme Committee for Dealing with Covid-19 declaring that flights from and to the Sultanate “will be suspended through land, air and sea ports starting at 1:00 am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 for a week,” the Oman airports website shows.

New virus strain

The website adds that internal flights, cargo aircraft, cargo ships and trucks are exempt from the new restrictions, adding that the committee will continue to monitor the epidemiological status of the new strain of the coronavirus and will take appropriate decisions accordingly.

Media reports add that Saudi Arabia, too, has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights for citizens and residents over fears over the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

The tweet from AI comes a day after the government announced the suspension of flights from and to the UK till December 31.