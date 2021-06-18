National

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 18, 2021

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin, during a meeting in New Delhi   -  PTI

Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, where Rahul Gandhi was also present.

This is the first meeting between Stalin and Sonia Gandhi after the DMK-Congress alliance was elected to power in the just-concluded assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: TN CM meets Modi, submits charter of demands

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the government formation in the state, where the Congress is a junior partner.

“Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K. Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

“We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people,” he said.

Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Published on June 18, 2021

state politics
DMK
Indian National Congress
Tamil Nadu
