Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that 10,000 km of rural roads will be upgraded in the State at a cost of ₹4,000 crore.
He made a suo motu statement in the Assembly under Rule 110.
The project will be undertaken under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development Scheme.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.