Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday submitted to the Centre a wish list of various rail and road projects for the State to be included in the Union Budget 2024-25, which will be presented in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister in a message on X (Twitter) requested funds for the Chennai Metro Rail projects for which funds remained unreleased for three years. He sought approval for the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail Projects. He also sought adequate allocation of funds for speedy implementation of already announced and new railway projects in the State.

The Chief Minister also requested approval for an elevated expressway between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. He urged an increase in the unit cost for the Prime Minister’s housing schemes both in rural and urban areas.

For over ten years, the expectation of the middle-class has been that the burden of income tax would be reduced, he said.

“I hope that the Union Government will fulfil the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.