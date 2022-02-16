hamburger

Tamil Nadu reports 1,310 new Covid cases on Wednesday

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 16, 2022

After discharging 5,374 Covid patients, the number of active cases stood at 27,294.

The daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined to 1,310 as against 1,325 on Tuesday. After 5,374 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 27,294.

There were 10 deaths registered and 85,579 samples tested. Chennai and Coimbatore reported 296 and 227 infections, respectively.

On Wednesday, 77,256 persons got vaccinated, according to health department data.

Published on February 16, 2022

