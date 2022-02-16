Tamil Nadu reports 1,310 new Covid cases on Wednesday

The daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined to 1,310 as against 1,325 on Tuesday. After 5,374 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 27,294.
There were 10 deaths registered and 85,579 samples tested. Chennai and Coimbatore reported 296 and 227 infections, respectively.
On Wednesday, 77,256 persons got vaccinated, according to health department data.
Published on
February 16, 2022
