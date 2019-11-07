Tamil Nadu to come out with electronic hardware manufacturing policy soon: CM

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
In a bid to woo investors in electronics manufacturing, the Tamil Nadu government will soon release a policy on Electronic Hardware Manufacturing (EMS), said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.
This new policy will enable companies to bring investment and jobs and contribute to the economic development of the State; he said inaugurating the CII Connect2019, a two-day international conference and exhibition on Information and Communications Technology.
A senior State government official said that that the policy’s draft is ready, and is doing the rounds among various departments in the Secretariat. The policy is likely to incentivise start-ups and young entrepreneurs to pursue electronics hardware manufacturing. The government in January had come out with a Start-up policy.
Palaniswami at the event also released the CII-KPMG Thought Leadership Report and launched two major initiatives of the Tamil Nadu eGovernance Agency (TNeGA). The agency has launched an Artificial Intelligence-based agri pest identification; a facial recognition system; a Tamil chat-bot and a Youtube channel for government’s e-Sevai delivery.
Santosh K Misra, CEO, TNeGA, said that the AI-based pest identification in crops was developed in-house by the agency and integrated into agriculture department’s Uzhavan App. A farmer can take a picture of the crop that has been affected by pests, and upload it in the app. With a few minutes, officials in the agriculture department will analyse the pest and will revert with the solution, he said.
On the facial recognition system, Misra said that it is being implemented in two Corporation schools in Chennai. As and when the students walk, the camera automatically detects the person and marks the attendance. Similarly, once the student exits the campus, the attendance is automatically recorded. The system, which helped saving time for students, will soon be rolled out in the entire State in phases, he said.
On the Tamil chatbot, named Anil (squirrel in Tamil), Misra said using Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence technology development in collaboration with Anna University, the chatbot will guide and advise people by answering their queries.
On the Youtube channel for TNeGA, Misra said it would guide people for applying various government services like income, nativity, community certificates through the online e-Sevai.
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...