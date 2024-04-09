With the scorching summer, elections and IPL cricket matches spurring power consumption, Tamil Nadu State’s power generating and distributing utility TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd) has witnessed an exponential surge in energy demand, crossing a new peak of 20,000 plus MW on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The State witnessed record peak demand of 20,125 MW between 1530-1600 hrs on Monday. It surpassed the previous peak demand of 19,580 MW recorded on April 5, 2024, according to TANGEDCO.

The power distribution company said it could meet the new peak demand.

With above-normal temperatures predicted during April-June, TANGEDCO may see demand hitting new highs during this period.

