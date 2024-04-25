The Union Health Ministry has constituted a national task force to work on strategies related to surveillance, prevention, and treatment of brain diseases. The report is expected by mid-July.

Previous studies have found that neurological disorders in India included stroke, headache disorders, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, among others. The urban population is also at risk of dementia, Parkinson’s, among others.

Disorders of the nervous system are the leading cause of disability adjusted life years and the second leading cause of health globally, accounting for 9 million deaths per year.

The nine-member task force will recommend ways to improve accessibility and quality of brain health at primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare levels.

It will recommend taking action for providing a structure to carry out effective, timely diagnosis, treatment and care for those suffering from neurological disorders.

The task force will recommend ways to create systems for supportive rehabilitation infrastructure, provide services and interventions aimed at enhancing overall well-being and functioning for individuals living with neurological conditions.

Members consist of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), medical practitioners including neuro rehabilitation scientist from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and those from NITI Aayog

