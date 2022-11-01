Techins Software Solutions has launched the Bookit application with the aim of having its own online store for a range of merchants operating in rural and urban areas.

Customers will be able to directly order/ book products and services on the app, and pay directly to the store’s bank account through its own online payment gateway.

Bookit delivery staff will also offer home delivery services, the company management said.

Consumers were keen on having doorstep delivery of services, even from merchants located nearby. Often, the lack of such online facilities, sees them move to other providers that provide those facilities.

Many merchants are unable to offer their services online due to the cost of developing and maintaining their own online facility

With the Bookit app, customers can place orders for their day-to-day needs and get the products delivered to the desired location.

Bookit online services includes food delivery, essential goods delivery, e-commerce, online booking, laundry & dry cleaning through a single window, without having to install multiple apps on their gadgets.

Initially, Bookit’s services will be available in Kochi city and will be expanded to other areas in the coming days. In addition to the above services, the company also aims to provide more services to users and merchants in the future. Bookit founder and CEO Shaji Zacharias said the company is aiming to make the service available across the country soon.

Bookit App is available on the Android and IoS platforms.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit