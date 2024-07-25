The Telangana Cabinet has approved the State’s Budget for 2024-25. The Cabinet met in the Assembly’s Committee Hall to discuss the Budget proposals and clear it. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the budget in the Assembly at noon.

In the vote on account budget presented in February 2024, the Finance Minister pegged the total expenditure at ₹2.76 lakh core, revenue expenditure is ₹2.01 lakh crore, and capital expenditure is ₹29,669 crore.

On Wednesday, the Assembly criticised the Union Government for not allocating additional funds to the Union Budget. Alleging that the Union Government discriminated against the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Government was supposed to meet the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Assembly passed a resolution criticising the Union Government for ignoring the State’s requests for additional funds and asking it to revise the Budget proposals and allocate funds for the State.

The Opposition—Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, MIM, and CPI—supported the resolution, while the BJP staged a walkout.

